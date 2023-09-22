The Ekiti State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has lost one of its top members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ado, Ekiti - Ladi Owolabi, a running mate to Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship poll in Ekiti state, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Owolabi joined the APC in his ward in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, September 21.

Ladi Owolabi revealed that Governor Biodun Oyebanji was instrumental in his return to the APC. Photo Credit: Facebook

Owolabi was received by the ward chairman in Ado-Ekiti, Ojo Adeyanju, alongside other party members, and he expressed his gratitude for being accepted into the party.

He stated that he is an advocate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reformation agenda, and he has been a member of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju(SWAGA) even while serving under his former principal, Chief Oni.

Owolabi said:

"If some of you know my itinerary in politics, you will not even conclude that I left APC in the first place. I am a member of SWAGA, and I think you all know what the group stands for.

"Even during the last governorship election, it was a very serious battle, and at the same time, I remain a committed SWAGA member. So, I have been at home in APC."

Owolabi salutes Gov Oyebanji's impact

Owolabi also hailed Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his reformation activities, noting that he was the one who influenced his decision to return to the party.

He said:

"When there is a reaction, and a catalyst comes in, the governor is the catalyst in my coming back to the party.”

The former SDP chieftain reiterated his commitment to the APC and vowed to help the party succeed in its quest to actualise the reality of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

