Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen escaped being red-carded during the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Tuesday, April 22

The defending champions lost 2-0 to Genclerbirligi at the Rams Stadium in the quarterfinal stage

The Nigerian international replaced Renato Nhaga in the 78th minute of the encounter, as fans react

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was booked during Galatasaray’s elimination from the 2026 Turkish Cup.

Genclerbirligi stunned the defending champions at RAMS Park in Istanbul, knocking them out at the quarter-final stage.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 51st minute through Firatcan Uzum, assisted by Adama Traore.

Manager Okan Buruk introduced Osimhen in the 78th minute, marking his return after 35 days out with a fractured arm sustained against Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen fails to make an impact against Genclerbirligi during the 2026 Turkish Cup. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Five minutes later, goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc failed to deal with a corner, allowing Traore to double the lead from close range, per Turkiye Today.

The second-choice goalkeeper was in tears at full-time after committing an error leading to a goal, and Buruk was quick to defend him.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are currently topping the Turkish League with 71 points from 30 matches, with Fenerbahce on 67 points in second place, per BBC.

Osimhen confronts referee

In stoppage time, Osimhen clashed with Ousmane Diabate while contesting an aerial ball, appearing to be hit by the opponent’s shoulder.

Watch the video:

Referee Batuhan Kolak waved play on, prompting an angry reaction from the Nigerian forward, who charged towards the official.

Osimhen was eventually shown a yellow card in the 90+7 minute for dissent, with teammates stepping in to calm him down.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions from fans, especially as the striker had only just returned from injury. Read them below:

@Omolere23 said:

"Which kind attitude be this one . Complain pass ball wey he dey play sef lol."

@Daddyboyy8 wrote:

"Victor osihmen is an actor, the guy on white didn't even touch his face, why exactly is he holding his face? And that's not a foul too. Victor Osihmen should focus on football and leave all this his drama."

Victor Osimhen warming up during the Turkish Cup quarterfinal match between Galatasaray and Genclerbirligi at RAMS Park in Istanbul. Photo by: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@happy_Favy added:

"This is my problem with him. You will never see Alvarez or Harry Kane acting this way.

"Where was the elbow contact that he is acting all this drama for."

@OTGwithBB said:

"He can’t be doing this in a league like Premier League. He needs to calm down abit.

"It’s passion but I think having his emotions under control will help him when/if he makes his big move to Spain or England."

@TRAILBLAZE3364 wrote:

"I had to watch it over and over again. The guy in white actually hit his jaw with his right shoulder. Yeah, Osimhen is full of drama but this i think really hits hard."

Okan Buruk reacts after beating Genclerbirligi

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk reacted after Galatasaray beat Genclerbirligi 2-1 despite Victor Osimhen missing due to injury.

The manager applauded his team’s performance, but questioned the officiating, particularly for disallowing Leroy Sane's goal to make it 3-0.

Source: Legit.ng