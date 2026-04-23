The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the commencement of the sale of nomination forms for aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party disclosed that the process will begin on Saturday, April 25, 2026, and forms will remain available until May 2, 2026, in line with its updated timetable.

APC Begins Sale of Forms, Announces How Primaries Will Be Done

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The announcement followed the 186th meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), where officials also confirmed that the revised schedule has been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Submission and screening timelines outlined

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Durosinmi Meseko, said the deadline for submitting completed forms is May 4, 2026.

He explained that screening for governorship and legislative aspirants will take place between May 6 and May 8, while presidential aspirants will be screened on May 9.

Primaries scheduled across categories

According to the party, primary elections will begin on May 15 with the House of Representatives, followed by the Senate on May 18 and State Assembly on May 20.

Governorship primaries are set for May 21, while the presidential primary will be held on May 23.

APC insists forms are open to all aspirants

Addressing concerns over alleged restrictions, Meseko dismissed claims that nomination forms were limited to selected individuals.

“Nomination forms for all aspirants seeking offices under the APC are open. Forms are available for all members contesting elections. There is no limitation or restriction,” he said.

Party adopts hybrid primary system

The NWC also clarified that the party will adopt a combination of direct and consensus methods for its primaries.

However, it stressed that the consensus option must be unanimously accepted by all aspirants; otherwise, the process will automatically revert to direct primaries.

“Where there is consensus and an aspirant does not agree, it automatically reverts to direct primaries. The consensus option must be agreed to by all aspirants; if not, it defaults to the direct mode,” Meseko stated.

Zamfara restructuring and membership update announced

The party further disclosed plans to begin internal congresses in Zamfara State, covering ward, local government and state levels, starting April 28.

It also confirmed that updated membership registers, including newly registered members, have been submitted to INEC.

“The All Progressives Congress is now fully ready for the upcoming primary elections,” Meseko concluded.

Source: Legit.ng