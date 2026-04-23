Mayowa Lambe has issued a cease-and-desist order to her ex-husband, Roby Ekpo, following his emotional interview about their marriage breakdown

The order accuses him of making false and defamatory statements and demands N100 million in damages, with a 3-day compliance deadline

Lambe's lawyers said they have verifiable evidence contradicting Ekpo's claims and warned that failure to comply will trigger immediate legal action

Mayowa Lambe has slammed her ex-husband, Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo, with a strict cease-and-desist order demanding a public retraction, an apology, and ₦100 million in damages over his recent viral interview.

The United States-based woman took this legal action through Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation after Ekpo publicly accused her of infidelity, financial strain, and deceiving him about contraceptive use and fertility procedures during their marriage of over a decade.

Mayowa Lambe takes legal action against Roby Ekpo over alleged defamatory claims about their failed marriage. Photo: the.mayowa/linda/robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Through a final notice, Mayowa Lambe, who recently remarried in the US, strongly refuted Roby Ekpo's claims, pointing out that his allegations have subjected her to intense online trolling and reputational damage.

Her legal representatives clearly explained that the media personality had been carrying out an intentional crusade of lies across public shows to ruin her image.

"It has come to our attention that you have engaged in a deliberate and sustained campaign of falsehood using online platforms and public broadcasts, including “Honest Bunch,” to spread fabricated narratives."

Mayowa Lambe insisted that no marital relationship exists between them anymore, revealing she possesses concrete medical records, proof of financial responsibility, and documented relocation assistance to thoroughly debunk Ekpo's assertions.

Her legal team issued a stern 3-day ultimatum, warning him that ignoring their final demands would trigger immediate consequences.

"Warning: Failure to comply within three (3) days will result in legal proceedings and criminal complaints."

Read the full legal document below:

Netizens react to Mayowa Lambe's legal action

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians expressed mixed feelings about the development, with some supporting Ekpo and others calling for the matter to be settled privately.

@smithjohan45724 said:

"The lady dont love ham but the man money... avoid broke lazy girls."

@Keyglock_12 commented:

"Lol 😂 omo I go like follow them go court, and she must bring all the money way that guy being dey give am, and she fu!kin lie to him omo OMG this is so Interesting."

@elkanahofficial wrote:

"Make she free this man wey just drop tear abeg .. Pity this man 🙏🏿."

@Proofxstake reacted:

"Mayowa way foolish the embassy is busy putting up a case against you and internal investigations are ongoing."

@Oladunniokolo said:

"This is getting really messy Private marriage issues shouldn't turn into public legal wars. Both sides deserve peace at this point. Hope they settle it quietly."

Mayowa Lambe demands retraction and damages from Roby Ekpo following his shocking interview claims. Photo: linda

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe had broken her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng