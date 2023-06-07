Former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the PDP in Edo state, Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, resigned his membership of the PDP

The politician became a household name in the State and beyond for his free annual rice-sharing and other philanthropic gestures

In a statement signed and forwarded to the Esan South-East Ward 2 chairman, Imansuangbon refuse to state his reasons for quitting Edo PDP

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former governorship aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barrister Ken Imasuagbon, on Wednesday, June 7, dumped the PDP.

The frontline Edo politician became a household name in Edo state and beyond for his philanthropic gesture.

Barrister Ken Imansuangbon, on Wednesday, June 7, dumps Edo PDP. Photo credit: Barr Ken Imasuagbon Movement

Source: Facebook

Popular chieftain of the PPD resigns from the party in Edo

In a letter sent to the chairman of the party in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, and chairman of his local government, Esan South-east ward 2, Imasuagbon was, however, silent on his reasons for quitting the PDP, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Edo politician thanked the entire body and leadership of the PDP, describing his experience within the party as memorable, Leadership report added.

The letter reads,

“Since 2009 in what was tagged the ‘Ewohimi Declaration’ where I had joined the PDP has remained a memorable journey for me and I want to thank God almighty for his benevolence.

“Consequently, therefore I hereby tender my resignation of the membership of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP. Once again, I thank the entire leadership and body of the PDP.”

Kogi guber: Ex-lawmaker, other PDP leaders defect to APC in northern state

Former executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yahaya Bello warmly received the defectors at the Government House in Lokoja.

The Kogi state governor pledged equal treatment for both existing and new APC members and encouraged opposition politicians to join the party to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

Obaseki sacks all commissioners, special assistants

In another report, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state dissolved the State Executive Council.

Obaseki said the dissolution of the council was with immediate effect.

The governor announced the sack during the weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3.

Source: Legit.ng