Damilare Abioro, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Ogun State, has described the verdict of the Kano State governorship election petition tribunal sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as a joke.

Abioro, a senatorial aspirant of the party for the Ogun West senatorial district, while speaking with Legit.ng, expressed optimism that the NNPP and Governor Yusuf would be favourable at the court of appeal while urging the party member to remain calm pending the outcome of the appeal.

Abioro comments of the outcome of Kano governorship election petitions

Source: Facebook

Why tribunal sacks Governor Abba Kabir of Kano state

The court sacked Yusuf, popularly referred to as Abba Gida Gida, and subsequently declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the state's winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, the leader of the three-person panel of the court, ruled that 165,663 votes of the governor were invalid.

The court stated that the ballot papers for the 165,663 votes were not signed and stamped. Therefore, they were invalid.

On Wednesday, September 20, the tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to the governor. It gave the same to Gawuna of the APC.

Abioro comments on Kano governorship election judgment

But in his reaction, Abioro said:

"The Tribunal declaring the All Progressive Congress's candidate Nasiru Gawuna as the winner of the governorship election in Kano state is a joke and uncalled for.

"I will like to urge the faithful members our great party (NNPP) to be calmed and hold their peace while the judgement has been appealed.

"I believe Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is qualify to contest and he is also a registered member of our great party, the New Nigeria People's Party, NNPP and of course, I have no doubt that he will win at the court of appeal."

