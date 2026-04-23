A single mother was overwhelmed with emotion after her son called to inform her about what he scored in the 2026 UTME

At first, she paused when he pranked her by saying he scored 186, but then she became overjoyed after he mentioned his real score

Sharing her son's UTME score on Facebook, the single mum sent a touching and uplifting message to other mothers, especially single mothers

Aondona Loveth Wanger, a single mum, has expressed her excitement on Facebook after learning of her son's UTME score.

Taking to Facebook on April 20, she narrated how her son pranked her with a fake result before he told her the real one.

A single mum has excitedly shared her son's UTME score. Photo Credit: Aondona Loveth Wanger, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

Mum reacts to her son's UTME result

Loveth shared her son's picture along with a picture they had taken together. Narrating what transpired before she learnt of his real result, she stated that her boy, Marvin Terhide, pranked her at first by saying he scored 186.

He eventually told his mum he scored 286, causing a shift to happen within her. According to the single mum, she felt an unexplainable rush of joy the moment her son said he scored 286.

Reflecting on her struggles and challenges as a single mum, Loveth admitted that the journey has not been easy, as there had been sleepless nights and days of worry, but noted that moments like this make those sacrifices worth it.

To other mothers, especially single mums, doing their best, Loveth encouraged them that their efforts are not in vain and that their joy will speak loudly one day.

Her Facebook post read in full:

"I don’t even know where to start… my heart is so full right now.

"Today, my son called me and said, “Mom, my JAMB result is out.”

"My heart skipped. I asked, “What did you score?”

"He said, “186.”

"I paused and replied, “Hmm… you tried.”

"Next thing—I heard laughter. Deep laughter.

"Then he said, “Mom, I’m joking… I scored 286.”

"In that moment, something shifted inside me. Joy rushed through me in a way I can’t even explain. I just stood there… overwhelmed, grateful, proud.

"As a single mother, the journey hasn’t been easy. There were days of worry, nights of silent prayers, sacrifices no one saw. But moments like this… they make everything worth it.

"I am so proud to be your mom, Marvin Terhide.

"You’ve made me proud beyond words.

"To every mother out there doing her best, especially single moms—your efforts are not in vain. One day, your joy will speak this loudly too."

A single mum reacts emotional after she heard her son's UTME score. Photo Credit: Aondona Loveth Wanger, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

JAMB result: People celebrate single mum's son

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the single mum's post below:

Mathew Kanyi said:

"Congratulations my brother, Ushongo are always the best."

Adoo Maureen Tule said:

"Congratulations big guy more wins to come IJN Amen🎉🥳."

Winifred Winshey said:

"Wow, Glory be to God and congratulations master Marvin..."

Gwergwer Ushafa said:

"Congratulations to him.

"To you its my prayer that you should live long to harvest the fruit of your labour in Jesus name."

Agatha Hembafan said:

"Congratulations my son.

"Success is always urs.

"Thanks for making mum proud."

Mude Doose Angela said:

"A proud mom speaking, I tap oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had reacted to the UTME total score of her daughter, who was scared to check her result.

Worried woman shares daughter's UTME result online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a worried woman had displayed her daughter's UTME result online, noting that her child has been crying ever since it was released.

According to the woman, her daughter has been in tears ever since she saw her UTME result. Sharing her daughter's UTME result in a Facebook JAMB updates group on April 21, the woman asked if she could still gain admission into the university with her score.

The woman hid her daughter's name, but from the screenshot she posted, her daughter scored 42 in English, 48 in government, 32 in literature and 44 in Christian Religious Studies (CRS).

Source: Legit.ng