Former PDP executives in Kabba/Bunu LGA, Kogi state, have defected to the APC and were warmly received by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House in Lokoja

Governor Bello promised equal treatment for both existing and new APC members and encouraged opposition politicians to join the party for the state's socioeconomic development

The Kogi state governor also assured the people that the proposed State University in Okunland would enrol its first students before the end of his tenure

Lokoja, Kogi state - Former executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kabba/Bunu local government area of Kogi state have officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yahaya Bello warmly received the defectors at the Government House in Lokoja, The Nation reported.

A supporter waves the flag of the ruling APC during the rally of the party at Taslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Kogi state governor pledged equal treatment for both existing and new APC members and encouraged opposition politicians to join the party to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

Governor Bello makes fresh promise on proposed state university

Meanwhile, Governor Bello assured the people that the proposed State University in Okunland would enrol its first students before the end of his tenure.

He urged the people to unite for political participation and emphasised the importance of fostering stronger bonds that would lead to socioeconomic development in the state.

Defectors speak, praise Governor Bello

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Alfred Bello, a former member of the State House of Assembly and immediate past treasurer of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu, commended Governor Bello for his exceptional performance in infrastructure development.

He cited the governor's inclusive leadership style, fairness, justice, and equity as the reasons for their defection to the APC.

Bello also praised the governor's commitment to establishing a state-owned university in Okunland, addressing the lack of access to tertiary education in the area under previous administrations.

He assured the governor of their dedication to working for the victory of the APC in the upcoming state governorship election on November 6.

“The governor’s exemplary leadership, characterised by inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity are some of s the reasons for our defection to the APC,” he said.

