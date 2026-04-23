Spanish football giants FC Barcelona proudly showcased famous Nigerian music star Zlatan Ibile at the Spotify Camp Nou to celebrate his lifelong devotion to the popular football club

The Zanku crooner used the special stadium visit to deliver a powerful motivational message to the players ahead of their football clash against Celta Vigo

Excited social media users expressed massive joy over the recognition of the Afrobeats singer by the Spanish club

Spanish football giants FC Barcelona have celebrated Nigerian music star Zlatan Ibile during his special visit to the Spotify Camp Nou.

The renowned Afrobeats entertainer and devoted FC Barca supporter visited one of football’s most historic grounds before the team's match against Celta Vigo.

FC Barcelona recognises Zlatan Ibile at Spotify Camp Nou as Nigerian music star delivers motivational message to players ahead of Celta Vigo clash. Photo: fcbarcelona/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The Catalan club took to their official X handle to share moments from the visit, posting a picture of the Nigerian singer proudly holding the club's jersey to highlight his presence.

Barca's post was captioned:

"🇳🇬🏟️ @Zlatan_Ibile ready for kickoff at Spotify Camp Nou. @spotify 🎵"

Check out FC Barcelona's post here:

During his time at the stadium, the Zanku crooner delivered a motivational message to the players, urging them to push for victory and expressing his absolute confidence in their ability to secure a win.

"Yeah, it is match day, Barcelona vs Celta Vigo at the Spotify Camp Nou. Barcelona, all we do is win win win."

Adding a personal touch to the occasion, the Nigerian rapper promoted a Barcelona jersey featuring the name of his personal clothing brand printed on the back.

The club followed up with a second post on X, sharing a video of the musician alongside a short caption to capture the energy.

"Win, win, win. 🔥 @Zlatan_Ibile"

Zlatan’s recognition by Barcelona reflects the growing global influence of Nigerian music and culture.

Fans on social media widely praised the acknowledgement, describing the interaction as a proud moment for Nigeria and the African entertainment industry.

Watch the video of Zlatan Ibile at Camp Nou supporting the Barca football team below:

Reactions to Zlatan Ibile's visit to Barcelona's Camp Nou

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans were extremely proud to see the Nigerian star shining on such a massive global platform.

@OfficialClever4 commented:

“Beautiful af! ZTTW 77 jersey at Barca? Zlatan you’re winningggg! We all Barca tonight So happy rn! Our boy Zlatan turning Camp Nou into Afrobeats party @davido see your bestie global o!”

@BENy24r wrote:

“The Zlatan x Barcelona infra is absolute fire. The Spotify Camp Nou logic is peaking as the Zanku master takes over the pitch. Nigeria’s high-signal energy is officially nuking the global stage. LFG. 🇳🇬🏟️🔥”

@NoBeUrFault stated:

“Seeing a Nigerian icon like Zlatan winning on the global stage is pure inspiration. Hard work and discipline always pay off!🎵🇳🇬”

@bebegift25 reacted:

“Zlatan Ibile turning Camp Nou into a Zanku party 🔥🇳🇬 From Ikorodu to Spotify Camp Nou – Naija to the world! Win, win, WIN tonight boys 💙❤️ Visca Barça & ZTTW 77 🚀”

Zlatan Ibile clarifies baby mama rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile dismissed a circulating rumour concerning his relationship with his baby mama, Davita Lamai.

The Afrobeat singer took to his official X page on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, to clarify that a viral post suggesting Lamai was not his wife did not actually originate from him.

He heavily criticised internet users who believed and spread the fake claim without verifying its authenticity, while noting that he maintains a highly private life.

Source: Legit.ng