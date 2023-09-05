Nigerians await the final judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal slated for Wednesday, September 6

The tribunal will bring an end to the argument over the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election

Amid this storm, the NLC has embarked on a 2-day warning strike, but Reno Omokri has faulted the timing of the industrial action

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has insisted that the timing of the two-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is 'suspicious'.

Reno Omokri has insisted that the NLC warning strike is one at the wrong time. Photo credit: @renoomokri, Daddy D.O @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party made this known via a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, September 4th, 2023.

Earlier, organised labour announced it would embark on a warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, and Wednesday, September 6 as part of its move to drive home its demand for the federal government to address the untold hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal.

Reacting, Omokri said the timing of the strike “is just too convenient for comfort”, considering the fact that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has scheduled Wednesday, September 6, to deliver judgement on the petitions filed against Tinubu's election victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Omokri warned that the tribunal's verdict must not be thwarted.

He tweeted:

"Why go on a two-day warning strike on a day the Presidential Election Petition Court is to deliver its verdict?

"Why not do it after or before? This is suspicious, especially from an NLC President who openly supported and campaigned for Peter Obi during the election.

"There are 365 days in a year. This timing is just too convenient for comfort. The Wednesday, September 6, 2023, PEPC verdict must not be scuttled, and those who are shouting #AllEyesOnTheJuduciary must allow the judiciary breathe."

Nigerians react as Reno Omokri tackles NLC

Nigerians as usual took to the comment section of X on Omokri's page and reacted to the development.

@KMutisi tweeted:

"What happens if they rule against Tinubu? Will he vacate office? This is really a serious issue… it has devastating consequences especially if the Court rules against Tinubu."

@abassolami11 tweeted:

"Obi didn’t claim he won in court, he just want the court to dismiss Tinubu and rerun election ."

@ThisisMoyo tweeted:

"NLC won't go on strike... it's all games."

@abdul024real tweeted:

"They still going to do that.. which will not affects the outcome of the judgement.. Let get the outcome already."

@holorunbiggest tweeted:

"Sabi man."

Tribunal: Military, police send strong warning to protesters

Ahead of the delivery of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, the military and the police have issued a strong directive to Nigerians.

The Force said they will not condone any unlawful action by troublemakers in the nation's capital city and beyond.

Reno Omokri predicts possible winner at tribunal

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, strongly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi.

While Nigerians await the final judgement of the election petition tribunal, Omokri said Obi does not have the national spread.

Source: Legit.ng