The tribunal will determine the fate of Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6

The judgement will determine if Tinubu is the actual winner of the 2023 presidential election held on Saturday, February 25

Ahead of the judgement date, the military and the police have warned against protests of any sort

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the delivery of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday, September 6, the military and the police have issued a strong directive to Nigerians.

The Force said they will not condone any unlawful action by troublemakers in the nation's capital city and beyond, The Punch reported.

Speaking ahead of the tribunal's verdict, the director, defence information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, warned those who might be planning to cause violence on that day to drop the idea, BusinessDay report added.

Meanwhile, the tribunal will deliver its judgement regarding the petitions challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

On Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, INEC declared Tinubu the winner of the poll because he scored a majority of the votes cast in the poll.

DSS raises alarm over plots to stage violent protests in Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, September 4, said it has uncovered plans by some persons to stage violent protests “in order to discredit the federal government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters”.

This was made known in a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the DSS, and obtained by Legit.ng.

The Nigerian secret police said intelligence reports indicated that the plotters include “certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action.”

Reno Omokri predicts possible winner at tribunal

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, strongly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi.

While Nigerians await the final judgement of the election petition tribunal, Omokri said Obi does not have the national spread.

He argued that Obi's case is hopeless but claimed the case of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, brings optimism.

