Nigeria’s presidential election tribunal ruled on Wednesday, September 6, that the opposition failed to prove claims of electoral malpractice against the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in February’s disputed elections

Judges rejected all claims made by Labour Party (LP) candidate Peter Obi, including allegations that Tinubu's vice, Kashim Shettima, was ineligible to run

Amid the legal battle, Prophet Tomi Arayomi spoke, and said he received a vision where God showed him "men in Nigeria gathering to tear up the constitution"

FCT, Abuja - RIG Nation founder, Prophet Tomi Arayomi, on Wednesday, September 6, said he “saw men in Nigeria gathering to tear up the constitution to favour their own wickedness”.

Prophet Arayomi stated that Nigeria’s setback is a set-up.

Pastor Arayomi speaks on Tribunal judgement day. Photo credit: VCA Philippines

Source: Facebook

"Nigeria judiciary on trial": Arayomi

It would be recalled that Prophet Arayomi, his wife Tamar, and an aide were in April arrested in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city. But they were later released and returned to their base abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tobi Arayomi, twin brother of the RIG Nation spiritual leader, had alleged that the arrest was politically-motivated, owing to “inciting prophecies” made by his brother during the 2023 elections. The secret police, however, did not comment on the reason for the arrest at the time.

On a day the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is delivering its judgment on electoral disputes involving President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, Prophet Arayomi shared a cryptic social media post.

He published a clip with the accompanying caption on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“I saw men in Nigeria gathering to tear up the constitution to favour their own wickedness. Nigeria, your setback is a set-up! Nigeria judiciary on trial.”

His words:

“Men shall say 'look what the wicked leaders are doing to the constitution of Nigeria. They are abusing it. These men are wicked'. But I (God) would say, ‘I do a new thing, in a new Nigeria, and you won’t see immediately'. But suddenly, it shall spring forth.’”

Tribunal: List of top declarations by court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the PEPT is set to deliver its decisive judgement on Wednesday, September 6.

Opposition parties are challenging President Tinubu's declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Source: Legit.ng