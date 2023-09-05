Despite the federal government's plea, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted on embarking on its proposed strike

But this development has been faced with a strong setback regarding the announcement of its umbrella body, the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

In what could be described as a last-minute disappointment, the TUC announced it will no longer be part of the 2-day warning strike action called by the NLC

The Trade Union Congress, TUC said it will not take part in the nationwide warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), scheduled to begin Tuesday.

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo urged the NLC to intensify dialogue with the government, an approach it has adopted, PM News reported.

“As of today, the need to embark on a nationwide strike hasn’t arisen hence the leadership of congress should intensify the conversation with government so that all grey areas identified could be ironed out within the time frame given”, Osifo said after meeting Labour Minister Simon Lalong.

Judiciary workers back NLC, declare total lockdown of court activities

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has declared its support for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by ordering its members to shut down all courts nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday over unplanned fuel subsidy removal.

The National Secretary, L. M. Adetola, made this known in a memo issued on Monday, September 4.

JUSUN directed all Deputy President, Zonal Vice Presidents, Chairmen and Secretary of all its Branches and Chapters, to ensure total lockdown of all the courts.

NLC declares 2-day warning strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced the commencement of a two-day warning strike, which will begin on Tuesday, September 5, to protest the failure of the federal government to address the challenges Nigerians are facing as a result of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The labour union that had shielded the protest after meeting with President Bola Tinubu is prepared to warn the federal government through the two-day strike.

NLC strike seeks to ground economy

The Nigerian economy might be brought to its knees from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, as the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) embarks on a nationwide strike to protest the high standard of living, which they say is caused by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

The labour union notified the Nigerian government of a warning strike last week. Negotiations are ongoing.

