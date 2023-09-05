The tribunal will deliver its judgement on the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu

The court's final verdict will determine the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election

Ahead of the tribunal judgment scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Court of Appeal has directed its staff to stay at home

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its final judgement regarding the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election.

Staff of the Appeal Court will watch the tribunal's verdict from home. Photo credit: @abati1990

Source: Twitter

In a recent development, the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has directed its staff to stay home on Wednesday, September 6, which has been fixed for judgment delivery, The Cable reported.

In a memo signed by Oluwaleye David on behalf of the chief registrar, the court staff were instructed to stay home to create a peaceful atmosphere during the tribunal session.

“I have been directed to inform all members of staff of the headquarters and Abuja division to stay at home on Wednesday, 6th of September, 2023,” the memo reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Will presidential tribunal judgement be broadcast Live?

Meanwhile, the tribunal will sit in sessions on Wednesday to hear the petitions filed by the presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, against the election victory of Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Afterwards, the tribunal will deliver its judgement, revealing the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Umar Bangari, the chief registrar of the court, had earlier announced the decision of the tribunal to deliver judgment on September 6, BusinessDay report added.

“In a bid to promote transparency and openness, these judgments will be televised live by interested Television Stations for the public to follow, ” Bangari had said.

“Peter Obi will soon be declared president”, LP says

Julius Abure, the embattled national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), made a strong prediction regarding the fate of Peter Obi ahead of the presidential election petition tribunal's verdict.

Abure disclosed that Obi, the party's presidential candidate in the February 25 election, will be declared president of Nigeria by the tribunal.

Abure made this known while addressing some Nigerians in the United States during a tour of the country.

Reno Omokri predicts possible winner at tribunal

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, strongly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi.

While Nigerians await the final judgement of the election petition tribunal, Omokri said Obi does not have the national spread.

He argued that Obi's case is hopeless but claimed the case of the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, brings optimism.

Source: Legit.ng