The leadership of the Labour Party as well as its supporters are not having a filled day regarding the ongoing ruling of the presidential tribunal

So far, the Labour Party couldn't prove malpractices as alleged and also didn't show how many votes it won in the 2023 election

Reacting, PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri, has taken to his social media page to tackle LP flagbearer, Peter Obi's supporters 'Obidients'

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan, has taken a swipe at the supporters of the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reno Omokri mocked Peter Obi's supporters after the tribunal's ruling. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

The strong chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), shared a post on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, September 6, to challenge Obi's return as Nigeria's president.

Omokri tweeted:

"Obidients, is Peter Obi still coming?".

Nigerians react as Reno Omokri taunts Peter Obi's supporters

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on the X page and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions.

@shameeil tweeted:

"No. But stop taunting them sir.

"Our Atiku is also not coming."

@RashwalRashwal tweeted:

"See you in 2027."

@richbayo tweeted:

"Sweet sarcasm. Let me follow."

@seundavidpaul tweeted:

"Eyes wey don already go blind."

Tribunal gives verdict on Peter Obi, LP’s 25% FCT vote claim against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has given its verdict on the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, about 25% of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

The tribunal dismissed Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s argument that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu failed to score 25% votes in the FCT.

The court ruled that the 25% vote claim in the FCT is irrelevant.

Photos as Ganduje, Keyamo, Ozekhome captured sleeping on judgement day

Mixed reactions have trailed the trending video photos and clips of some prominent Nigerians and lawyers who were captured on television sleeping during the presidential election petitions Tribunal proceedings on Wednesday, September 6.

Those seen dozing off some hours into the court session include the former Kano governor and national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; minister of aviation, Festus Keyamo; Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, lawyers and some journalists.

