A chieftain of the opposition PDP, Reno Omokri has again attacked Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

In a recent interview, Omokri described Obi as a hopeless man while noting PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar has a more hopeful case at the tribunal

Interestingly, Atiku and Obi are challenging the February 25 election victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the presidential election tribunal

Reno Omokri, ex-aide of former President Goodluck Jonathan has strongly criticised the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Ahead of the tribunal judgement, Reno Omokri says Peter Obi's case against Tinubu, is a hopeless one.

Ahead of the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), Omokri says Obi does not have the national spread and his case is hopeless, but the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has a more hopeful case.

The PDP chieftain made this assertion in an interview on THE MIC ON SHOW (a podcast) anchored by Seyi Okinbaloye of Channels TV, held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Speaking on whether Obi has a chance at the presidential tribunal or the supreme court, Omokri said,

"Peter Obi does not have any chance. Obi does not have the national spread, he came third, and there is no basis for him. And he is not even claiming in his petitions that he won the election. He is not claiming that he should be proclaimed the winner.

What he is asking for which he is unlikely to get is that the election should be cancelled and that there should be a rerun.

"So if you look at his own case, his own case is hopeless, Waziri Abubakar has a more hopeful case and then we hope that judges will look at it."

