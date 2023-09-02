Former minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has reacted to the controversial NYSC certificate saga of President Bola Tinubu's minister of arts, culture and creative economy

In a recent interview, Barrister Shittu disclosed that Hannatu Musawa has no case to answer and the matter is irrelevant

The politician who described Musawa's case as an irrelevant issue said, the 1999 constitution did not make it mandatory for anyone to hold public office with an NYSC discharge certificate

Barrister Adebayo Shittu, the former minister of communication and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has weighed in on the disquiet over the appointment of Hannatu Musawa as minister without a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Former minister says Hannatu Musawa's NYSC scandal is irrelevant. Photo credit: Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Hannatu Musawa

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Daily Trust, on Saturday, September 2nd, he revealed that those dissipating energy over the matter lack knowledge of the law.

The former minister who laughed over the NYSC scandal said,

"As far as I’m concerned, that is not even an issue.

"We are guided in this country by the 1999 Constitution.

"The 1999 Constitution did not make it mandatory that for anybody to hold public office, he/she must have NYSC discharge certificate."

Barrister Shittu recalled he served in government, as a lawmaker in 1979, as soon he finished law school.

He said,

"In 1979, I contested election into the Oyo State House of Assembly; I was coming directly from law school when I contested."

"Let me say this, I didn’t serve. I went to do higher service in the Oyo State House of Assembly and my opponent, who I defeated from NPN, took me to court but the court threw out his case. He said the court should invalidate my victory because I didn’t do national service.

"Even though I was just coming out of Law school; and the court asked, where in the 1979 Constitution is there a provision that to contest election into the House of Assembly or any other political posts, you must have NYSC discharge certificate?

"By the time I finished my service in the House of Assembly, I was already 30 and I also automatically got appointed as honourable commissioner for Home Affairs, information and culture. That was in 1983, I was 30 by then.

"My reaction was that it was an irrelevant issue. The president needed her at a higher level than the NYSC level and so be it. It was the president’s decision; the woman did not appoint herself as minister."

