Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the recent military action in Gabon, disclosing he is happy with the coup leader in the Central African country

Reacting, a former governor of Ekiti, Fayose said the military incursion should pave the way for a democratic system in the country

Meanwhile, the military leaders in Gabon on Wednesday, seized power and deposed President Ali Bongo who was just re-elected to a third term in a disputed election

On Friday, September 1st, a former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, expressed his excitement about the recent coup that happened in Gabon, a Central African country.

A dozen soldiers had appeared on Gabonese national television on Wednesday, August 30, announcing the cancellation of election results said to have been won by Ondimba Ali Bongo and the dissolution of “all the institutions of the republic.”

While speaking on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, Fayose said he does not endorse military intervention in politics, adding that the recent surge of coups in Africa is a mark of the sit-tight syndrome.

He said,

“I am very happy with what happened in Gabon. I don’t like military incursions in politics but I want to say to you that Nigeria is different, we have a reasonably stabilised democracy.

“We have our flaws but you can see the uninterrupted democratic process. After four years there will be an election… Nigeria has gone from one party to another party.

“One person to another person within a space of time. But in a country where one man is spending 30, 40 years. You have to boot him out of the place in whatever way.

“That’s different from the Nigerian setting. Nigeria has submitted but we are not there yet in the final order.”

