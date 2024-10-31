Victor Osimhen left Napoli to join Galatasaray on a season-long loan after three transfer interests failed to materialise

The Neapolitans moved swiftly and signed Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku at new manager Antonio Conte’s request

The Belgian has hit the ground running, and his early days are drawing comparison to the Nigerian in sky blue

Napoli's decision to let go of Victor Osimhen and bring in Romelu Lukaku is proving to be a good one as the day passes by after the Belgian’s bright start in sky blue.

Osimhen decided he would leave Napoli at the end of last season after four years at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, during which he helped the club win the 2023/23 Italian Serie A title.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Antonio Conte and Napoli staff after the win over AC Milan. Photo by Jonathan Moscrop.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli were all interested in him and made concrete moves, while Arsenal monitored his situation.

According to Arena Napoli, the Neapolitans botched the move to Al-Ahli with excessive demands, and the striker decided he would never play for the club again. He was excluded from the squad before his loan move to Galatasaray.

Lukaku shatters Osimhen's numbers

Some fans criticised Napoli's decision to sign Lukaku, who is five years older than Osimhen, but given Antonio Conte’s insistence on having his trusted man, the club had no choice.

The former Manchester United forward has quietened his critics with his performances, which have helped the Neapolitans to the top of the Serie A table after 10 games, four points clear of champions Inter Milan.

According to Football Italia, Big Rom’s goal against AC Milan took his tally to four goals, more than the Super Eagles star managed in the first 10 games of his first season.

The 2023 Scudetto winners’ start to the season has brought back the saying, “Romelu Lukaku under Antonio Conte playing one game per week with no European involvement is the best thing in the world.”

Lukaku vs Osimhen in first five Napoli games

Legit.ng analysed how Romelu Lukaku compares to Victor Osimhen in their first five games for Napoli after the Belgian forward surpassed a 20-year record at the club.

Lukaku's haul of seven-goal contributions in his first five games at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona is the highest since 2006, surpassing Osimhen's contribution to two goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng