Four former governors have been dragged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

EFCC said it had secured the convictions of Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra), and Darius Ishaku (Taraba)

In a statement issued on Thursday, the agency’s director of public affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, added that two former ministers have also been charged to court for serious allegations involving billions

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, October 31, announced the successful prosecution of four former governors and two former ministers over the past 12 months under the leadership of its chairman, Ola Olukoyede.The EFCC, under Ola Olukoyede, has prosecuted four former governors and two ministers, recovering over N248 billion in assets while committing to transparency and accountability in combating corruption.

EFCC drags former governors to court. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Yahaya Bello, 3 other former governors charged

During a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, Olukoyede, represented by the agency’s director of public affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, highlighted the commission’s significant achievements in asset recovery and fraud prevention.

He stated that high-profile figures charged include former governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra), and Darius Ishaku (Taraba) for serious allegations involving billions in state funds.

Bello faces charges related to over N190 billion, Ishaku and a former official for N27 billion, Ahmed and his former finance commissioner for mismanagement of N10 billion, and Obiano for money laundering and theft of N4 billion.

He disclosed that the EFCC has also charged former ministers Saleh Mamman and Olu Agunloye for misappropriating funds from the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project (N33.8 billion and $6 billion, respectively). Hadi Sirika faces two cases, including fraud involving N5.8 billion.

Speaking further, Uwujaren explained that the investigation continues into Betta Edu, the sacked Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, for alleged misconduct, with N30 billion recovered and 40 linked bank accounts under scrutiny.

Olukoyede emphasized that the EFCC is tackling illegal vote trading and has pursued individuals involved in vote-buying during recent elections.

The EFCC announced:

“In Ola Olukoyede’s one year as EFCC Chairman, from October 18, 2023, to October 18, 2024, the Commission has charged four former governors—Yahaya Adoza Bello (Kogi), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Willie Obiano (Anambra), and Darius Dickson Ishaku (Taraba)—to court for alleged corruption.

“On former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, when the investigation began, we provided updates on our progress. The Chairman mentioned monitoring over 40 accounts, which takes time to review thoroughly. These matters are ongoing.”

