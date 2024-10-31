Nigerian singer Banky W drew the attention of netizens with a video where he detailed how he was a supportive husband to Adesua Etomi

The clip showed the music star cooking and doing other house chores while raising their son, a netizen claimed he was only parenting like he should

This comment triggered a response from Banky’s wife, Adesua Etomi, and her clapback got netizens talking

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi made headlines after she defended her husband, Bankole ‘Banky W’ Wellington, from a netizen who made a comment about their marriage.

It all started when Banky W posted a video explaining the importance of men supporting women in the household. To illustrate his point, the music star, actor and politician showcased how he cooks, cleans, raises their son and does other household chores.

Netizens praised the video, but one Instagram user seemed to think the display was nothing special.

Netizens react as Adesua Etomi defends Banky W over parenting comment from fan. Photos: @bankywellington

See Banky W’s video below:

The netizen explained that Banky W was simply being a parent like he should be, but in Nigeria, people like to describe such acts as being supportive of their women.

The fan wrote:

“Sir Banky, It's called parenting, respectfully 😍. In the Nigerian context I know they call it supporting women. But the fact still remains that it is parenting.”

Adesua Etomi replies fan tackling Banky W

The comment from the netizen soon caught Adesua Etomi’s attention and she decided to set the record straight.

The Nollywood actress explained how it is possible for Banky W to be a parent and also be a supportive partner. According to her, two truths can co-exist. She wrote:

“It's possible for two truths to co-exist. He's parenting AND he's being supportive of his partner. He's making me meals so I don't lift a finger if I don't have to, putting my expressed milk away and doing way more for me than this video shows. It also goes both ways in a successful relationship. So yes, to parenting AND yes to being supportive 😊❤️.”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Reactions as Adesua Etomi defends Banky W

Adesua Etomi’s response to the fan who had something to say about Banky W supporting his wife went viral online and netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

Wuraodunsi:

“Adesua's response: Very Graceful, Very Demure 👏.”

_ceelearh:

“Two can indeed co-exist. Love me a man that can be both at once.😍.”

abimbolaamusan:

“Can’t you enjoy love in private?😂”

vienne0d:

“NAH , Iv come to believe people choose to be miserable no matter what. If you show how you make your life better you trigger their demons, you show what isn't working you still trigger their demons.”

Somhi211:

“Some people are so triggered cos they Dnt have it good at home.”

Mirabbeauty_:

“How many of una husband or daddy wa dey lift finger for una house.”

Zhi_amaka:

“I sw3@r people look for every single opportunity to pick issues unprovoked!!!! 😂😂 Oya, the owner of the man don respond, Shebi you go rest now.”

Alamukiii:

“Which one is scolding here now… she has only come out to unnecessarily defend the publishing of her husband’s video because the guy’s comment is nothing but the truth and she felt it so hard cos the dude’s comment simply made the expected wow effect of that video very ordinary cos it’s actually the standard of a good home which is being practiced by many. Make una softly softly joor.”

torn_dada:

“The problem is that y’all bring your private lives to the gram and get annoyed when people leave their opinions on it.”

Petiteonyii:

“Defending your partner in public ✅.”

Emwaitrends:

“To think Banky actually liked the lady’s comment shows the kind of person he is, he’s a kind man and Susu is also right. Appreciate every of your partner’s gestures.”

olivepraise:

“Learn to do chores with your partner. If she is cleaning the kitchen, Be cleaning the living room. If she is cooking, Be washing d bathroom. Yess i know u are a provider, But that woman is ur baby girl. Help her out when you can. MASCULINITY is taking responsibility. A wife providing in her home is not her “helping” her husband, neither is a man doing domestic chores “helping” his wife. It’s just 2 people doing what they can to sustain a home and Union they cherish.”

prescoville:

“Make all of them shift.. cos our parents didn’t carry cameras or what ? 😒”

naijamomlife:

“This is very normal over here. It's a norm. Some of you are married to Ekwesu. God forbid.”

Adesua Etomi is expecting her second child

Earlier, Adesua shared how she feels as she is expecting her second child with her husband and singer Banky W.

She rocked an orange dress which displayed her baby bump and had her colleagues and fans congratulating her.

The movie star shared how God sent her second child after He had sent her a first son, and now she has everything.

