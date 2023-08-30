The newly inaugurated minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has revealed what his party must do to get his support

Wike in a recent interview said, the PDP just apologise to him and some of his colleagues before he can work with them ahead of the Bayelsa state governorship elections

The former governor bragged that he is still a member of the PDP and is proud to work under President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has to apologise to him and some of his colleagues before he can work with them in the Bayelsa elections.

Wike spoke exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, on Wednesday, August 30.

Speaking further, Wike said the leadership of the PDP has a lot of errors to correct before he can consider working for them in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 election.

The former governor of Rivers state bragged that he did well and he is unbothered about Atiku's boys insulting him.

Wike also noted that he is proud that he delivered a candidate who stood for fairness and equity during the presidential poll but worked against the PDP's injustice.

"There are so many things they must correct before I accept to work with the PDP. They know, they know, they have to apologise to me and some of my colleagues.

"I see the presidential candidate and his boys ranting on television everyday, they send them to abuse me, I don't care.

"I left my state very elated, very happy, like a hero.Working in favour of justice, working in favour of equity and fairness. You can't enroll me into any team, Whatever I will do I will do. If I want to enter APC today, I will talk to my people."

