Hannatu Musawa, currently completing her one-year youth service, holds the position of arts and culture minister in violation of the NYSC Act

The NYSC's director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed this development and said the scheme will take action

Musawa was recently inaugurated as minister, despite the Act's prohibition against government appointments during the service year

FCT, Abuja - The minister of arts and culture, Hannatu Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service, is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

This was stated by Eddy Megwa, the director, press and public relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Daily Trust reported.

Hannatu Musawa, a serving corps member, holds the position of arts and culture minister in breach of the NYSC Act, the scheme said. Photo credit: @HonHanneyMusawa

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

Serving corps member can't get govt appointment

Speaking further, Megwa explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He added that Mrs Musawa was initially mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi state, where she had her orientation programme, but later relocated to Kaduna state to continue the programme.

According to the NYSC spokesperson, the minister absconded when she got to Kaduna and didn’t complete the programme.

Hannatu Musawa: NYSC to take action

Megwa said the scheme would look into the issue and take action where necessary.

The minister has not released any statement since the issue of her NYSC status became public.

NYSC: Lawyers on Musawa's ministerial appointment

Legal experts Abeny Mohammed (SAN) and Femi Falana (SAN) have criticised the appointment of Musawa, a serving NYSC member as a minister, arguing it violates the NYSC Act.

Mohammed highlighted the breach of the Act, emphasising the inconsistency in policy implementation.

Falana similarly asserted that it's against the law for an NYSC member to accept a ministerial role, citing the NYSC Act's Section 2.

Musawa reveals first plan to rebrand Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Musawa revealed her plans to rebrand Nigeria.

The minister revealed this on Tuesday, August 22, during her interactive session with the permanent secretary and directors in the ministry.

She called on Nigerian songwriters and musical artists to develop a national theme song for the country as the first step to rebranding the nation.

Source: Legit.ng