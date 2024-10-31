NAFDAC has announced the recall of Nivea BLACK&WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant 50ml due to safety concerns

The agency on Thursday, disclosed that the product contained 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde) (BMHCA), a prohibited chemical linked to serious health risks, including reproductive harm and skin irritation

NAFDAC alerted Nigerians and urged consumers to discontinue the use of the affected batch and report any adverse reactions to its office

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the recall of Nivea BLACK&WHITE Invisible Roll-on deodorant 50ml by the European Union’s (EU) rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) in Brussels.

In a notice issued on Thursday, NAFDAC said the recalled Nivea product contains 2-(4-tert-Butylbenzyl propionaldehyde) (BMHCA), a chemical prohibited in cosmetics products due to its ability to harm the reproductive system, impair the health of an unborn child, cause skin irritation, and cause burns to users.

The agency said the product, produced in Germany, is marked ‘48H protection in African climate’, with batch number: 93529610 and bar code number: 42299882.

What you should know as NAFDAC recalls Nivea Roll-on

“Importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and use of the above-mentioned Nivea Roll-on with the affected batch,” the alert reads.

“Members of the public in possession of the affected batch of product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of regulated products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng, E-reporting platforms available at www.nafdac.gov.ng or via the Med-safety application for download on android and iOS stores.”

The Cable and Nairametrics confirmed the development in their publication on Thursday.

