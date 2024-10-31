The federal government said 25 million households have received the N25,000 conditional cash transfer as part of its economic relief efforts

Finance Minister Wale Edun disclosed this to the press on Thursday and maintained that it was part of Tinubu's government's initiatives to support citizens affected by fuel subsidy removals and other reform policy

Edun also revealed that N90 billion has been distributed to students through the student loan scheme

State House, Abuja - On Thursday, October 31, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the federal government announced that N25 million Nigerians have so far received the N25,000 conditional cash transfer.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He enumerated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to provide relief for Nigerians following the sufferings occasioned by the removal of subsidies and other policy reforms being implemented by the government.

According to him, five million households have benefited from the direct transfer, Channels TV reported.

He also disclosed that in the last five days, no fewer than 11,000 beneficiaries have received N3.5 billion from the consumer credit scheme.

He further said over N90 billion has so far been disbursed to half a million Nigerian students under the student loan scheme.

The Nation confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

