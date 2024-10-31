The Ogun State Government has reinforced its stance against corporal punishment in schools following the tragic death of Monday Arijo, a student at Obada Grammar School in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area.

Arijo’s death, reportedly following corporal punishment by a teacher, has prompted officials to warn educators across the state to cease physical disciplinary measures.

A state delegation, led by Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, visited Arijo’s family for the second time this week.

Prof. Arigbabu expressed the government’s condolences and reiterated the importance of non-violent discipline in Ogun schools.

“I have said this in the past; we always stress at our stakeholder meetings that corporal punishment is not acceptable,” said Arigbabu. “This isn’t just an Ogun State policy; it’s a global standard. Discipline can be instilled without resorting to physical punishment.”

Investigation Launched; Teachers Warned Against Violations

Prof. Arigbabu noted that a committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding Arijo’s death and emphasized that educators must follow protocol when handling student discipline. He added that the teacher and the school principal involved in the incident have been suspended as the investigation unfolds.

“The most important thing is for us to monitor and enforce sanctions whenever a teacher is found guilty of such violations,” he said. “We are committed to learning from this tragedy to ensure our schools remain safe environments.”

Family Calls for Lasting Change, Not Legal Action

Representing the grieving family, Mr. Abdullateef Oduntan indicated that they do not seek legal action but expect the government to take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring again. “Our only wish is for the state to enforce measures to make sure this does not happen to another family,” Oduntan said.

Support Promised for Family During Mourning Period

Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, Special Adviser on Education to the Governor, assured the family that the government will continue to support them and work to ensure safer schools across Ogun State. “We’re committed to assisting the family through this time and to upholding the standards that keep students protected in school,” she said.

Post-Mortem Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta is conducting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of Arijo’s death. As Ogun State officials investigate the incident, they are using it as a pivotal moment to reinforce policies against corporal punishment, aiming to foster an environment where student welfare is prioritized over traditional disciplinary methods.

