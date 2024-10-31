Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has cited consequential adjustments as the reason for the delay in implementing the proposed N73,000 minimum wage

Aiyedatiwa made this clarification on Thursday as civil servants in the state received the old wage for October salary

Ondo Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Phillip, confirmed the development on Thursday and added that the state government has paid the 2024 leave bonus to all workers

Ondo state, Akure - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state blamed ongoing consequential adjustments in the table for the delay in implementing the N73,000 minimum wage.

Aiyedatiwa noted that he did not play politics when he announced his desire to pay N73,000.

As reported by The Nation, the response was due to workers' disappointment when they received the old wage as an October salary.

Ondo Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Phillip, who spoke at a briefing in Akure, said the government spent N4.8bn as salary for 60,000 workers in the public service.

Bayo stated that more medical personnel would soon be recruited and the ongoing recruitment of 2,000 teachers into primary and secondary schools would soon be concluded.

Speaking further, he added that more legal officers were being to facilitate seamless administration of justice in the state.

The Head of Service said all workers due for promotion in 2024 have received their promotion letters while the 2024 leave bonus has been paid to all workers.

