Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (Minister of State Foreign Affairs) and six other ministerial nominees have been confirmed on Wednesday, October 30

Nigerian Senate screened and confirmed the nominees after their names were sent to the hose by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Senate President Goodwill Akpabio congratulated the ministers-designate and admonished them to hit the ground running

FCT, Abuja - The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Nigerian senate has confirmed Bianca Ojukwu and six other ministerial nominees.

The seven ministerial nominees were recently appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The ministerial nominees were confirmed after a hearing was held on the floor of the Senate. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate/Bianca Ojukwu

As reported by The Cable, the Senate confirmed the nominees after a hearing held on the floor on Wednesday, October 30.

The screening of the nominees was done at the committee of the whole, while their appointments were confirmed at plenary, Thisday reports.

Akpabio congratulated the ministers-designate and urged them to hit the ground running.

The ministerial nominees are, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (Minister of State Foreign Affairs), Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Industry, Trade and Investment), and Muhammadu Dingyadi (Labour & Employment).

Others are Idi Mukhtar Maiha (Livestock Development); Yusuf Ata (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State Education).

Legit.ng recalls that the ministerial screening process of the seven newly nominated individuals was postponed on Tuesday, October 29.

The special adviser to President Tinubu on Senate Matters, Basheer Lado, said the screening was postponed “to allow all nominees to conclude all aspects of documentation and pre-screening exercises”.

