The House of Representatives has asked INEC to vacate from its current 774 local government offices cited at LG secretariats

This decision was reached by the lower chamber of the National Assembly to enhance the neutrality of the electoral body

Professor Paul Nnamchi raised the motion during plenary on Wednesday, October 31, and it was unanimously supported by the parliamentarians

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards ensuring the independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by mandating the relocation of its local government offices from council headquarters to neutral grounds.

This decision was made to prevent undue interference from interest groups, particularly in areas dominated by a single political party.

Most INEC offices at the local government level are currently situated within local government headquarters, which can compromise their independence. Professor Paul Nnamchi, the sponsor of the motion, argued that this proximity hampers INEC's ability to conduct elections impartially. He cited Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees INEC's autonomy and independence to conduct national elections.

Why reps ask INEC to vacate LG secretariats

Nnamchi emphasized that relocation is necessary to maintain public trust and confidence in the electoral process. The House of Representatives unanimously adopted the motion, 'Urgent Need To Relocate INEC Local Governments' Offices To Neutral Venues,' and directed INEC to make budgetary provisions in the 2025 budget to commence the relocation process.

To ensure compliance, the House Committee on Electoral Reforms has been tasked with liaising with INEC and other relevant stakeholders. They are expected to report back to the House within four weeks.

This move is a significant step towards ensuring the integrity of Nigeria's electoral process. By relocating its offices to neutral grounds, INEC can operate freely without undue influence from local government officials or dominant political parties.

