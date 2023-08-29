President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the 45 ministers in his cabinet to perform or be fired from their duty

Tinubu said over 200 million Nigerians relied on the skills, intellect, and networking of the ministers to make the country succeed

He gave the marching order to his 45 members during his administration’s maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has charged his ministers to brace up to perform as he will not permit indolence or any act capable of derailing his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’

Tinubu stated this during his administration’s maiden Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday, August 28, The Nation reported.

During the FCE meeting, Tinubu released an economic revival plan aimed at ensuring a new lease of life for Nigerians.

The plan includes bold economic reform, borrowing avoidable, foreign and domestic investment drive, restoration of national security, food security, job creation and promotion of accountability.

Tinubu warns ministers to perform or be fired

He gave a marching order to his 45 members to perform or be ready to be fired for incompetence.

Tinubu said the ministers were appointed to make a difference because of their skill, intellect, and networking.

President Tinubu said:

“As I said during the inauguration, I am the bus driver and you are the conductors. We have to make sure this country stays on the right path to succeed on behalf of over 200 million Nigerians. We willingly accepted the appointment and I accepted the mandate of Nigerians.

“I have delegated some of these powers to you to serve the country. You are a very lucky person to be selected among millions of Nigerians and we will use the opportunity to show that Nigeria has what it takes to dig ourselves out of our problems.

“We must find a home-grown re-engineering of our finances, manage our resources and let the economy work for the people of this country.

