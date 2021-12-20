Montana Ryder’s biography: age, height, weight, ethnicity, TikTok

Montana Ryder is a prominent American social media personality and model. She is famous for her fascinating videos with her boyfriend on TikTok and YouTube. So what else should you know about her?

The YouTube takes a solo picture while relaxing in a car. Photo: @montana.ryder

Source: Instagram

Montana is an exceptionally talented entertainer. She has mastered the art of creating the best content to suit her audience. Over time, her popularity has grown exponentially, and she currently enjoys a huge following across various social media platforms. Check out her bio for more details.

Profile summary

Full name : Montana Ryder

: Montana Ryder Nickname : Montana

: Montana Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 29 December 1999

: 29 December 1999 Montana Ryder’s age : 22 years old

: 22 years old Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Massachusetts, USA

: Massachusetts, USA Current residence : Miami, Florida, USA

: Miami, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Ryan Kaoud

: Ryan Kaoud Profession: Social media personality and model

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Montana Ryder’s biography

She was born in Massachusetts, USA, on 29 December 1999. Details of her other family members are not available as she has not revealed any information.

The young social media influencer currently lives in Miami, Florida, USA, where she practices her profession.

The social media personality enjoys an outdoor moment. Photo: @montana.ryder

Source: Instagram

How old is Montana Ryder?

Montana is 22 years old as of December 2021. She marks her birthday on 29 December every year. Furthermore, her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Montana Ryder’s ethnicity?

Montana is an American of white ethnicity. She was born and raised in America.

What does Montana Ryder do for a living?

She is a renowned model and social media personality. Montana enjoys a considerable following on Instagram and uses her popularity to promote various top brands such as Bamboo Underwear and Lounge Underwear. She also uses the platform to showcase her modelling skills and regularly posts her modelling pictures.

Montana Ryder’s TikTok account with her boyfriend is popularly known for funny clips, dance videos, and trending challenges. The account has more than three million followers.

The couple created a YouTube channel in 2015, and currently, it has 984 thousand subscribers. The channel has numerous videos on different subjects such as lifestyle, travel, shopping, pranks, fashion, and beauty tips.

Is Montan Ryder dating?

The prominent YouTube star is dating Ryan Kaoud. Her boyfriend hails from Orlando, Florida, USA, and he is well known for creating prank and challenge videos on social media. Montana and Ryan have dated for more than five years, and the couple has not shied away from sharing their romantic moments on social media.

The TikTok star accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. Photo: @montana.ryder

Source: Instagram

The lovebirds jointly own a YouTube channel and a TikTok account.

What is Montana Ryder’s height and weight?

How tall is Montana Ryder? The Massachusetts native is 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). She has a generally slim body.

How much is Montana Ryder’s net worth?

Currently, there is no credible source indicating the YouTuber’s net worth. However, Buzz Learn estimates that her net worth could range between $1 million and $5 million. Her source of wealth is attributed to earnings from YouTube and the promotion of various top brands on social media.

Social media presence

Ryder is on Instagram, where she has a significant number of followers. She posts lots of pictures and videos about her personal life, but her captivating modelling photos attract a lot of attention on the platform. The young celebrity also co-owns a TikTok account with her boyfriend. They are known for posting hilarious clips and dance videos.

Montana Ryder is a budding social media influencer and model, and so far, she has made significant headway in her career.

READ ALSO: Kiara Barnes’ biography: age, height, family, ethnicity, nationality

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kiara Barnes’ biography. She is a famous American actress, singer and model. Barnes is mostly known for starring in The Bold and the Beautiful as Zoe Buckingham.

As a model, she has worked with several reputable brands such as Nike and Sephora. In addition, she has an expansive acting career which includes roles in popular movies and TV series. Interestingly, she is also a singer with a couple of EPs and numerous songs under her belt. Find out more in her bio.

Source: Legit