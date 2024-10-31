A Nigerian man who found it very difficult to gain admission into the university ended up graduating with first-class

The man said he wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) three times before he succeded

After gaining admission into the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), he proved his mettle as he made a CGPA of 4.96

A man who found it hard getting into the university has come out to share his amazing success story.

After he graduated from the university, the young man proudly shared his academic achievements on social media.

The man failed JAMB thrice but he did well at the University of Ilorin. Photo credit: TikTok/@shehu_academy.

Source: TikTok

According to Shehu Alaba Rasheed, he took the UTME administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), three times.

But when he gained admission into the University of Ilorin, he proved that he was good.

He has graduated with a first class degree from UNILORIN, recording straight A's in five semesters.

He said:

"From writing jamb 3 times to graduating with first class in Mathematics with 4.96 cgpa. I wrote Jamb 3 times, wrote 4 post UTME in 3 different schools. I was consistently failing, trying again and failing before gaining admission into the University of Ilorin Friends.

I just graduated with the following achievements: CGPA of 4.96 out of 5.0 First Class B. Sc. Mathematics All A's in 5 out of 8 semesters 100 level scholar of the year; Data camp scholarship certified data scientist; Interned in 2 companies during my program; Created a Non-profit organization that introduced over 280 people to tech; Second best-graduating student mathematics department; second best-graduating student faculty of physical science; Second best graduating student University of Ilorin."

Reactions as man graduates with first class

@Ameerah said:

"Bragging rights. Well deserved, congratulations. May God put enough Barakah."

@Vickyyyyy said:

"Goosebumps. Congratulations. Me soon."

Man bags first class

Meanwhile, a Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng