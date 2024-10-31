A Nigerian man has advised the management of Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State, about a vision he saw about the school

The man made this known while reacting to a post on the Wigwe University Facebook page about their latest set of admitted students

Wigwe University had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Nigerian man, Lucky Firstborn Assuah, shared his vision of Wigwe University and advised the management on what they should do.

He said he saw Wigwe University becoming one of the highest-ranking universities in Africa.

Man shares his vision about Wigwe University. Photo: Lucky Firstborn Assuah, Wigwe University

Source: Facebook

The man made this known while commenting on a post on Wigwe University's Facebook page about their latest batch of admitted students.

He said that the vision of the school's late founder would change the world and revolutionize Africa.

Wigwe University kicked off its academic operations over 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Man Advises Wigwe University Management

Lucky further advised the management of Wigwe University to make the institution the number one institution in Africa.

He said:

“One man's vision is about to change the world. Africa is about to be revolutionized,I see Wigwe university been on top webometric ranking from next year as the best University in Africa.

“I urge the management of the university to stand on the pillar and make Wigwe university become number one as visionized by Herbert. I wish the fearless leaders the best and I hope to see the next brand of something similar to Tesla and space X coming from the university.”

Legit.ng compiled other reactions from Wigwe University's Facebook post.

Emmanuel Baratuaipre said:

"One day, this set of people will rule this nation."

Favour Anamaleze said:

"Proud of you guys."

Joy Davies said:

"The Fearless ones! we are proud of you."

Read more related stories on universities

Afe Babalola University graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best graduating student in the school.

Many who came across the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng