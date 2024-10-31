President Tinubu Meets PDP Senators in Abuja, Photos Emerge
FCT, Abuja—President Bola Tinubu met with three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators in Abuja on Wednesday, October 30.
The federal lawmakers from met—, senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidola, met with the Nigerian leader at the presidential villa.
Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, shared photos of the meeting on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.
Following the meeting, the Kebbi lawmakers vowed to improve security in the north, Guardian noted.
In the same vein, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the senators lauded President Tinubu over the Sokoto-Badagry road project.
'We're clearing your rot' - APC tells PDP
Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the administration of President Tinubu is busy clearing the mess created by the PDP during its 16 years in power.
The ruling APC said the PDP built nothing of lasting value from 1999 to 2015 when the party left power.
