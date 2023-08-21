El-Rufai Drops Cryptic Tweet With Bob Marley’s Lyrics, Sowore, Shehu Sani React: “Man to Man Is So Unjust”
- Mixed reactions have continued to trail the non-confirmation of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as a minister
- El-Rufai was among the three people among the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu not confirmed by the Nigerian Senate
- The former Kaduna governor, who has been silent about the development, recently posted a cryptic message on his social media page
- His message did not go unnoticed as Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, and Omoyele Sowore taunted him
Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message a few weeks after his non-confirmation as a minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.
Recall that El-Rufai was among the ministerial nominees who were not confirmed by the Nigerian Senate during the screening on Monday, August 7, due to security checks.
But in a post on X, formerly referred to as Twitter, on Sunday, August 20, El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s ‘Who the cap fit’.
“Man to man is so unjust, children/ Ya don’t know who to trust/ Your worst enemy could be your best friend/ And your best friend, your worse enemy/ Some will eat and drink with you.
“Thank God, we’re past the worse/ Hypocrites and parasites (hypocrites and parasites)/ Will come up and take a bite (will come up and take a bite)/ And if your night should turn to day/ A lot of people would run away/ And who the cap fit let them wear it!/ Who the cap fit let them wear it."
Omoyele reacts to El-Rufai's post on X (Twitter)
In what appears to be a reference to El-Rufai’s post, Omoyele Sowore, @YeleSowore, a former presidential candidate under the African Action Congress (AAC), tweeted:
"Mallam @elrufai Imagine if @bobmarley was a shiite, you would have buried him alive."
Shehu Sani taunts El-Rufai on X (Twitter)
Reacting, Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, taunted El-Rufai with a cryptic post.
"I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man."
Nigerians react to El-Rufai's post on X (Twitter)
Nigerians, as usual, took to the X (Twitter) comment section and reacted to El-Rufai's post.
@JakesOlasupo tweeted:
"Sowore carry sword go boxing fight."
@AyowoleSanyaolu tweeted:
"If Bob Marley was a Nigerian residing in Kaduna, you would have harassed, intimidated, and jailed him without a second thought."
@urchilla01 tweeted:
"You're begging Tinubu to throw you corn."
@kuwait_magix tweeted:
"Tinubu played you out to Egypt, you’re playing Bob Marley out to us just to console yourself. Lessons has been learnt"
El-Rufai: Senate, Tinubu get demand from Northern Forum
A group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, has criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.
The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.
How SSS’ allegations led to El-Rufai's non-confirmation by Senate
The former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who many thought had a smooth sail, was among just three nominees whose ministerial confirmations were withheld.
The two others the Senate suspended their confirmation were a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.
Source: Legit.ng