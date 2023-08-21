Mixed reactions have continued to trail the non-confirmation of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai as a minister

El-Rufai was among the three people among the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu not confirmed by the Nigerian Senate

The former Kaduna governor, who has been silent about the development, recently posted a cryptic message on his social media page

His message did not go unnoticed as Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, and Omoyele Sowore taunted him

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, has taken to social media to share a cryptic message a few weeks after his non-confirmation as a minister under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

El-Rufai's cryptic message on social media earned him some criticism. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Recall that El-Rufai was among the ministerial nominees who were not confirmed by the Nigerian Senate during the screening on Monday, August 7, due to security checks.

But in a post on X, formerly referred to as Twitter, on Sunday, August 20, El-Rufai shared the lyrics of Bob Marley’s ‘Who the cap fit’.

El-Rufai tweeted:

“Man to man is so unjust, children/ Ya don’t know who to trust/ Your worst enemy could be your best friend/ And your best friend, your worse enemy/ Some will eat and drink with you.

“Thank God, we’re past the worse/ Hypocrites and parasites (hypocrites and parasites)/ Will come up and take a bite (will come up and take a bite)/ And if your night should turn to day/ A lot of people would run away/ And who the cap fit let them wear it!/ Who the cap fit let them wear it."

Omoyele reacts to El-Rufai's post on X (Twitter)

In what appears to be a reference to El-Rufai’s post, Omoyele Sowore, @YeleSowore, a former presidential candidate under the African Action Congress (AAC), tweeted:

"Mallam @elrufai Imagine if @bobmarley was a shiite, you would have buried him alive."

Shehu Sani taunts El-Rufai on X (Twitter)

Reacting, Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, taunted El-Rufai with a cryptic post.

@ShehuSani tweeted:

"I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man."

Nigerians react to El-Rufai's post on X (Twitter)

Nigerians, as usual, took to the X (Twitter) comment section and reacted to El-Rufai's post.

@JakesOlasupo tweeted:

"Sowore carry sword go boxing fight."

@AyowoleSanyaolu tweeted:

"If Bob Marley was a Nigerian residing in Kaduna, you would have harassed, intimidated, and jailed him without a second thought."

@urchilla01 tweeted:

"You're begging Tinubu to throw you corn."

@kuwait_magix tweeted:

"Tinubu played you out to Egypt, you’re playing Bob Marley out to us just to console yourself. Lessons has been learnt"

El-Rufai: Senate, Tinubu get demand from Northern Forum

A group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, has criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

How SSS’ allegations led to El-Rufai's non-confirmation by Senate

The former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who many thought had a smooth sail, was among just three nominees whose ministerial confirmations were withheld.

The two others the Senate suspended their confirmation were a former senator from Taraba, Sani Danladi, and a nominee from Delta State, Stella Okotete.

