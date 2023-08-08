The three unconfirmed ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu may be re-invited by the Senate for another screening

The Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, disclosed this a day after the Red Chamber suspended their confirmations

The conformation of Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna state; Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state were suspended due to security clearance

The Nigerian Senate has given a fresh update regarding the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees – Mallam Nasir El-Rufai from Kaduna state; Abubakar Danladi from Taraba and Stella Okotete from Delta state.

The Senate Spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, said El-Rufai, Danladi and Okotete may be re-invited for another screening.

Senate says El-Rufai, 2 other unconfirmed Tinubu’s ministerial nominees may be re-invited for screening Photo Credits: Nasir El-Rufai/Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete/Hon Aliyu Usman

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, August 8.

Responding to a question on if the Senate was still going to confirm El-Rufai, Dalandi and Okotete, he said the nominees will be confirmed once the Red Chamber is satisfied with the security clearance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The question raised about them is an ongoing issue. So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker said:

“If security is not satisfied, Senate cannot be satisfied. It depends on what security agencies and the person that nominates them say.”

Senate Suspends Confirmation of El-Rufai, 2 Other Tinubu's Nominees, Gives Reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate has confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees that President Bola Tinubu submitted for screening and confirmation while suspending the confirmation of three others.

During the plenary on Monday, August 7, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President monitored by legit.ng on NTA, disclosed that the three remaining nominees would be confirmed after due security clearance.

Kogi Senator Moves Against El-Rufai During Ministerial Screening, Details Emerge

Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West, tackled former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai during the ministerial screening on Tuesday, August 1.

Raising a brown envelope, Karimi said he had a petition written against El-Rufai over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna while he was governor.

Stella Okotete: Lawyer Urges Senate to Disqualify Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee, Gives Reason

A human rights lawyer, Oladotun Hassan, has written a petition to the Nigerian Senate, urging the Red Chamber to disqualify, Stella Okotete, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

Hassan said the Senate should disqualify Okotete over alleged massive corruption at Nexim Bank.

Court Bars Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominee from Holding Public Office? Lawyer Reacts

Ujah Ujah, a lawyer to Senator Sani Danladi, a ministerial nominee of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to a report that the supreme court in 2019 disqualified his client from contesting an election or barring him from holding public office for 10 years over an alleged certificate forgery.

The lawyer said there is no subsisting court judgement disqualifying Danladi, adding that the reports are “baseless rumours pushed by some unpopular politicians from Taraba state”

Source: Legit.ng