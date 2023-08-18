APC's Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai could serve again as a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria

Although El Rufai, a former minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) and ex-governor of Kaduna state has not been cleared by the senate, he still has a chance of joining the 45 appointees already assigned portfolios

A source, a key stakeholder in the Nigerian environment sector, divulged to Legit.ng that the vacant minister of environment portfolio is kept specially for El Rufai

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has penciled down the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, as the minister of environment, Legit.ng understands.

The slot has been reserved for El Rufai, a government source told Legit.ng, but it is subject to the Godswill Akpabio-led senate rethinking its decision not to clear the 63-year-old.

A source has told Legit.ng that all things being equal, El Rufai will emerge as Nigeria's next minister of environment. Photo credits: Nasir El-Rufai, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Godswill Obot Akpabio

Ministerial portfolio: El-Rufai for minister of environment

El Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta state), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba state) are still undergoing security clearance, and could still fill in the void for some ministries if security agents clear them. The trio are staunch members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At present, Kaduna state has no representative among the new ministers.

The public official who doesn't want to be named told Legit.ng:

"El-Rufai is the unnamed slot for the minister of environment."

Recall that President Tinubu on Wednesday, August 16, assigned portfolios to 45 minister-designates ahead of their swearing-in on Monday, August 21.

While a 'junior' minister of environment and ecological management was announced (Ishak Salako), no one was named the minister of environment.

Legit.ng reports that the ministry of environment is important to Nigeria as it is set up to address environmental issues and to ensure the effective coordination of all environmental matters in the country.

It also formulates policies and supervises activities for curbing desertification and deforestation; the management of flood, erosion, and pollution, as well as climate change and clean energy.

Recent flooding in Nigeria has become an "overwhelming" disaster. In 2022, the country battled its worst floods in a decade with more than 300 people killed.

Although El Rufai was tipped in some quarters to occupy the minister of power seat, Adebayo Adelabu from Oyo state has been assigned to that role.

Ministerial portfolio: "Clear El Rufai", group tells senate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of El-Rufai.

The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

They called on the Senate to immediately clear and confirm El-Rufai as it did to other ministerial nominees.

