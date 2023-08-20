Senator Shehu Sani has thrown jibe at the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The former federal lawmaker claimed that he has turned El-Rufai into a Rastafarian and reggae artist

He stated this while reacting to El-Rufai's tweet on being a lover of reggae music because of the late Bob Marley

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has said he has turned the former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, into a reggae artist.

Sani stated this via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, on Sunday, August 20, while reacting to El-Rufau’s post about being a lover of reggae music because of the late Bob Marley.

Shehu Sani claims he turned El-Rufai into a reggae artist Photo Credits: Shehu Sani/Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

In the tweet, El-Rufai disclosed that Who the Cap Fit by Bob Marley and The Wailers is one of his favourites from the 1970s.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“VIDEO - Bob Marley of blessed memory is one of most talented musicians of all time. My love for reggae music is connected with his songs and music.

“Who The Cap Fit - Bob Marley & The Wailers is one of my favourites from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with the song and lyrics that are timeless. - @elrufai

Reacting to El-Rufai’s tweet, Sani wrote:

“I have turned him into a Rastafarian and Reggae artist…yeah man.”

“I don’t think Tinubu means well”: Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s ministerial nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former Senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has shared his opinion regarding the recently President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 28-man list of ministerial nominees submitted to the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, July 27.

Sani disclosed that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who's among the ministerial nominees by President Tinubu is a "tragedy."

“Appeasing a snake in a palace”: Shehu Sani reacts as Senate announces Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the announcement of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees by the President Senate, Godswil Akpabio.

Sani said President Tinubu nominated some serpents with a known history of treachery and rewarded some vultures for playing the Judas.

“Fanatical political agenda should have no place”: Shehu Sani mocks unconfirmed ministerial nominee

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has thrown a jibe at one of the three unconfirmed ministerial nominees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani said the unconfirmed ministerial nominee, who arrogantly played God is now at the mercy of the Nigerian Senate.

Source: Legit.ng