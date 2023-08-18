A northern group has described the non-confirmation of the ex-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, as a conspiracy

The group identified simply as Like Minds Forum of Nigeria, maintained that the development so far is a move by some elements seeking vengeance against El-Rufai

They, however, urged the Nigerian senate to clear and confirm the former governor so as to douse the tension surrounding his appointment

A group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria has criticised the controversy surrounding the ministerial appointment of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Northern group demands ministerial slot reserved for El-Rufai

Northern group sends an important message to Tinubu, Senate over El-Rufai's ministerial slot. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai

The northern group berated the Nigerian Senate for withholding the confirmation of El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

The Forum including some political appointees who served in the El-Rufai administration, observed that the process of El-Rufai’s confirmation as minister after being nominated by President Bola Tinubu has taken the shape of a conspiracy against the former governor, Channels TV reported.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, August 17, the convener of the group and a former commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Shehu Muhammad, however, called on the Senate to immediately clear and confirm El-Rufai as it did to other ministerial nominees in order to douse the rising tension and confusion in the North and other parts of the country.

