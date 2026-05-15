A secondary school classmate of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo shared a throwback photo of them together as teenagers

The friend identified as Emmie Brown posted a long tribute on Facebook to mourn the movie star who passed away on May 11

He made countless descriptions of the kind of person the late actor was when he was very much alive

A supposed secondary school mate of the late Nollywood star, Alexx Ekubo, has reacted to the actor's passing with an emotional tribute.

The schoolmate, identified as Emmie Brown, took to Facebook on May 13 to express his grief.

A former schoolmate of Alexx Ekubo pens a heartfelt tribute to the movie actor. Photo credit: Emmie Brown/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He shared a rare throwback photo from their secondary school days, showing a young, smiling and happy Alexx standing alongside his friends in their school uniforms.

Schoolmate of Alexx Ekubo mourns his passing

In the Facebook post, Emmie expressed his disbelief regarding the actor's death, noting that the old photo brought back vivid memories of their youth. He recalled the actor's signature bright smile and warmth, which he said could light up any room even back then.

The tribute detailed how they shared classes, jokes, and lunch breaks during their "unforgettable" school years. Emmie described the late Alexx as a loyal friend who was always there with words of encouragement.

He said:

"Yesterday, when I heard the news, a part of those beautiful years felt like it faded away. It hurts deeply to know I won’t see you again, won’t hear your voice, won’t share another story or laugh with you. But I hold tight to every memory every moment we spent, every lesson learned, every bit of joy we shared. Those memories are now treasures I will keep safe forever, in my heart."

Emmie Brown concluded by saying the actor left a mark of goodness and friendship on everyone who knew him. He prayed for the soul of the departed to rest in perfect peace.

Reactions as schoolmate mourns Alexx Ekubo's passing

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the schoolmate's post below:

Clementina Kembigha said:

"The smile has always been there. Natural."

Hillary Abah said:

"This guy has always been a fine guy, R.I.P Alex. 😔"

Lawrentta Mustapha Adeolu said:

"How can a man be this fine oh, God. RIP Alex the world miss you. 💔"

See the Facebook post below:

Lady who knew Alexx in University speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a heartbroken lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. In her post, she spoke about how they met at the University of Calabar and the type of person he was to her.

Source: Legit.ng