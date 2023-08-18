Critics have continued to scrutinise the recently-announced ministerial portfolios of President Bola Tinubu

A prominent member of the opposition, Daniel Bwala, has waded in and criticised some of the portfolios assigned to some of the appointees

Bwala said some of the ministers were not given their appropriate portfolios and that may not eventually augur well for the current administration

FCT, Abuja - Barrister Daniel Bwala, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, has expressed reservations about the ministerial portfolios announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian presidency on Wednesday, August 16, unveiled the portfolios of the ministers cleared by the senate to work with President Tinubu.

Bwala is not too impressed after President Tinubu assigned portfolios to his ministers. Photo credits: Bwala Daniel, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ministerial portfolios: "I have reservations", Bwala

However, an opposition figure, Bwala, feels some portfolios are mismatched, Daily Trust reported.

Vanguard newspaper also reported that Bwala stated that President Tinubu ministers designate are square peg in a round hole.

He said while speaking recently on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today':

“There are people who are competent but their portfolios are mismatched.”

Bwala cited the example of Hannatu Musa Musawa, who was named minister-designate for art and culture – “instead of minister for humanitarian affairs”.

Hannatu comes from Katsina state, in a geopolitical zone troubled by humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain berated the naming of Bello Matawalle as the minister of state for defence, arguing that the former governor failed woefully in security during his time as the administrator of Zamfara state.

He stressed that the defence ministry plays a crucial role in ensuring the sovereignty and well-being of Nigeria and its citizens.

