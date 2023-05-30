Prophesies were made by some Nigerian pastors about the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bishop Feyi Daniels of the ‘I Reign Christian Ministry’ prophesied that President Tinubu would not be sworn in because he would be arrested on inauguration day

Controversy pastor, Odumeje Chukwuemeka, predicted that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will succeed Buhari

Some Nigerian pastors have prophesied that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not be sworn in on May 29, after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

As reported by The Punch, below is the list of inaccurate prophecies about Tinubu’s inauguration.

Inaccurate prophecies about Tinubu's inauguration. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry Onitsha/Bishop Feyi. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Tinubu will be arrested on the inauguration, May 29

The founder of ‘I Reign Christian Ministry’, Bishop Feyi Daniels, has prophesied that Tinubu will be arrested on Inauguration, May 29, by security agencies and won’t be sworn in as president.

The man of God, however, had predicted that Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on February 19, 2023, Bishop Daniels said:

“About to be sworn-in, that day, everybody that said he (Tinubu) is the next president will be rejoicing and they will be saying, I told you, prophets that don’t see far will start telling you that, didn’t I tell you that Tinubu is the next president? At that event, it looks like a very open ground, like a stadium-like centre, while at that event, military men will come in and they will arrest Tinubu.”

Peter Obi will succeed Buhari – Prophet Odumeje Chukwuemeka

Another pastor on the list of inaccurate prophecies is Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The popular Prophet also known as ‘Indabosky’, predicted that Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will succeed Buhari.

Speaking with newsmen after a church service in March 2023, the controversy prophet said:

“Peter Obi will succeed Buhari. That is what God revealed to me. Nigerians will be happy because of it. That is what the spirit has told me.”

“Peter Obi will wipe tears from the eyes of Nigerians, and everything will be alright; because they will forget their past worries. They will be quick to forget about bad leadership because Obi will bring good governance.”

No inauguration for Tinubu, Atiku or Obi, It will interim government from May 29

Prophet Godfrey Chidi, said neither President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, or any other presidential candidate from the 2023 general will be sworn in on May 29.

The Convener of the Holy National Covenant of Divine Intervention in Nigeria’s Affairs, disclosed this in a three-page release issued to newsmen in Enugu in July 2022.

He stated:

“Neither Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of PDP nor Bola Tinubu of APC nor Mr Peter Obi of LP or any other 2023 presidential candidate” shall be inaugurated as the elected President of Nigeria in 2023.”

Tinubu won’t be sworn in on May 29

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, prophesied that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won’t be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023.

The PUNCH reported that lots of videos on the cleric’s channel were dedicated to his prophecies on May 29, 2023 and that many Nigerians “kept hopes alive” in the comment section of the cleric’s videos.

