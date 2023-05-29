The presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has dismissed claims that he is plotting to stage a protest on Monday, May 29

Obi revealed this through his media aide, who also revealed that his principal would not be present at Bola Tinubu's presidential inauguration

Obi's aide said it would be weird for the Labour Party presidential candidate to attend the swear-in ceremony whose legitimacy he is contesting in court

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, has dismissed rumours that he would be staging a protest on Monday, May 29, at the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi also made this known through his aide, Tai Obasi, while also debunking that he would be attending the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect.

Peter Obi's aide disclosed that his principal would not be attending the inauguration of Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Obasi said:

“I don’t know where that report is coming from. We don’t know anything about it or who are behind the proposed protest. But I can categorically tell you that my principal is not aware of anything.

“He is Obi and his followers are Obidient. I agree that on some occasion, they may act on their own, no matter how you tell them to keep calm. These guys are angry. They are not happy about how everything was manipulated against Obi who has given them so much hope. They followed him and waited for him all the way.”

On whether Obi would be attending the presidential inauguration of the president-elect, Obasi said it would be "extremely weird for him to attend a ceremony of a man whose election victory he is challenging in court."

He said:

“My principal cannot act that weird and unreasonable. I can’t confirm if he receives an invitation to the swearing-in ceremony. But I am telling you that you can’t see him there.”

May 29: Datti Baba-Ahmed Sends Strong Message to Nigerians Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Meanwhile, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential bannerman of the Labour Party, said the inauguration of Bola Tinubu is unconstitutional.

He stated that only the judiciary could legitimise his presidency despite his imminent swear-in.

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians and supporters of the Labour Party to remain law-abiding, noting that justice will prevail soon.

