FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, the Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, has revealed his plans for the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, a few hours after President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration.

Momodu disclosed that he would stand by and not abandon Atiku for any gains in his quest to reclaim his mandate at the court, The Punch reported.

APC manipulated February 25 presidential election, Momodu alleges

According to the PDP stalwart, the February 25 presidential election was manipulated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the judiciary still had to decide the authentic winner.

He made this known in a statement tagged, “I stand on rule of law,” on Monday, May 29.

He said:

“My position on the state of our country, Nigeria, is simple and straightforward. I’m a loyal member of the PDP who owes absolute allegiance to Nigeria and its rule of law. My political party, the PDP and others, passionately hold the view that the last presidential election was savagely manipulated by the ruling party APC and the cases are already in courts.

“Nothing will make me abandon my party on the altar of convenience and profit. Win or lose, I will continue to stand on this principle without any malice or prejudice against those who think otherwise. Democracy is a game of choice and I’m resolutely standing by our candidate, the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has taken the honorable and peaceful step of going to court to seek redress. This is the only way we can deepen our hard-earned democracy. Sacrifice is not always convenient but painful.”

