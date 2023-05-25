A chieftain of the Labour Party, Professor Pat Utomi, has reacted to the claim that President-elect Bola Tinubu used him during the 2023 general election

The political economist said the allegation is pure desperation to misrepresent his good intention

Utomi stated this via Twitter while reacting to Labour Party's governorship candidate in Oyo State, Tawfiq Akinwale's allegation

A political economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has reacted to the claim that the President-elect used him, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to reduce the chances of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

According to SaharaReporters, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Tawfiq Akinwale, while speaking on a radio programme, 101.7 YES FM at Ibadan, Oyo State, alleged that Tinubu asked Utomi to step down for Peter Obi in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

Pat Utomi reacts to the allegation that Peter Obi's campaign was funded by President-elect Bola Tinubu.



Utomi, in a subtle reaction, said the allegation was desperation to bent into disinformation about what he did for the common good of the nation.

The chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) stated this on Thursday via his Twitter handle while reacting to Akinwale's allegation.

Akinwale, who spoke in Yoruba language, further stated that Obi received campaign funds from Utomi, whom he described as Tinubu's "son."

In a subtle reaction to Akinwale’s allegation, Utomi via @UtomiPat, wrote:

“As I watch the desperation with which past acts sown in love for the common good is unearthed and bent into disinformation regarding the present I am thankful that in the end truth is the only thing that prevails when lust for power is consumed by its own negativity. So I ignore.”

Source: Legit.ng