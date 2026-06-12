NDC has faced pressure from a youth group over the delayed release of primary election results in Anambra

Party members have raised concerns over withheld figures and uncertainty after nationwide primaries

The youth group, however, endorsed their candidate and demanded a transparent declaration of the election outcome

Youths of Idemili North local government area in Anambra state, under the umbrella body of Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDON), have called on the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to release the results of primary elections held by the party more than two weeks ago.

NDC faces pressure as Idemili youths raise concerns over delayed results and endorse their preferred aspirant. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The youth group faulted the party for placing aspirants and their teeming supporters in suspense, when other parties and their supporters have known their fate.

Rising from an emergency crucial meeting held on Thursday, June 11, at the Idemili North council headquarters in Ogidi, Idemili North Coordinator of the group, Amb. Ifeanyi Anyadiegwu, noted that such delay does not speak well of a political party that preaches fairness, inclusiveness, and good governance.

Amb. Anyadiegwu, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng correspondent after the meeting, noted that NDC primary results have been withheld for several days, causing severe anxiety and sparking rumors among party members.

He said, "The Nigeria Democratic Congress is facing harsh criticism over delayed official results following their primary elections. The party held nationwide primaries for legislative and state positions, yet many aspirants report that exact figures and winners remain withheld days after the exercise."

"Our concern as a youth group is that in the course of this delay, results might be manipulated, altered, or decided in backroom meetings rather than at the ballot box. NDC should know that the development could damage the party’s democratic image and hurt supporter morale."

"We, therefore, demand for immediate, transparent communication of the exact field figures."

Youths endorse Nwobosi, demand result release

On the candidate, Amb. Onyediegwu said the group has settled for Hon. Emmanuel Ike Nwobosi, former Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra State Governor on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and son of late Biafran war veteran, Colonel Emmanuel Nwobosi.

Anambra youths demand NDC release delayed primary results while backing Emmanuel Nwobosi for Idemili North seat. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon, X/NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

He said, "Youths in Idemili North local government area have gone through manifestos of aspirants for various elective positions, and have made their choices. For Idemili North state constituency, we've settled for Hon. Emmanuel Nwobosi after going through his manifesto, and after considering his family background, personality and antecedents."

"We also know Nwobosi as someone that has identified with youths over the years, and has influenced lives positively. There is no doubt in our minds that if elected, he will do more for Idemili North."

The youth group concluded by urging NDC to release the real field result and declare Emmanuel Nwobosi, whom the youths have supported massively during the primary election.

Peter Obi urges NDC unity after primaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi called on National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspirants to accept the outcomes of the party’s primary elections and unite ahead of future political engagements.

Speaking at the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja, Obi said internal competition is part of democracy but warned that unresolved grievances could weaken the party’s growth and mission.

The NDC leadership also pledged stronger grassroots mobilisation and electoral reforms, including electronic voting plans, while urging members to embrace discipline, sacrifice and collective responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng