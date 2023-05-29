Nigeria's incoming president, Bola Tinubu has reassured his people of his willingness to deliver on his campaign promises

The president-elect assured Nigerians that he will not give excuses rather he will deliver on his campaign promises

Tinubu made this vow during a dinner organised by the presidential transition council (PTC) at the Aso Rock Villa on Sunday night, May 28

The incoming President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians he will deliver on his campaign promises.

Speaking at a dinner organised by the presidential transition council (PTC) at the Aso Rock Villa on Sunday night, May 28, Tinubu said there is a need to fight corruption and poverty, among other issues plaguing the country, The Cable reported.

Tinubu makes a strong vow

The former governor of Lagos said he will not hesitate to ask outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari for counsel in governing the country, Leadership report added.

“We must fight corruption, poverty, inconsistencies in policies and many other problems confronting us, but don’t pity me, I asked for the job,” he said.

“I campaigned for it, no excuses, I will live up to the bill to deliver. I promise you,” he added.

Tinubu's video assuring Nigerians surface online

On his part, President Buhari said he looks forward to handing over power and heading home, THISDAY report further confirmed.

