US President Joe Biden has disclosed this plans for Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Biden revealed that he looks forward to working with President Bola to further deepen the partnership between both countries

He made this known in a statement issued on Monday, May 29, adding that Nigeria’s success is the world’s success

Washington DC, US - President Joe Biden of the United States (US) has sent his best wishes to the Nigerian government as he unveils his plans for Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Biden disclosed that he looks forward to work with President Tinubu to support economic growth and advance security between the two nations.

President Biden looks forward to working with President Tinubu. Photo Credit: Joe Biden/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the U.S. Mission Nigeria, @USin Nigeria on Twitter, the US President, in a statement issued on Monday, May 29,

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President. My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.”

Deepen US partnership with Nigeria

Speaking on the US partnership with Nigeria, Biden stated that his administration will further deepen the partnership with Nigeria.

He described Nigeria as “Africa’s largest democracy and economy”, adding that “Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.”

The US President added:

“The people-to-people connections between our two countries run particularly deep, nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States. As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries. As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success. Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world.”

Source: Legit.ng