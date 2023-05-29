Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the new president, has said he will treat his opponents in the February 25 poll with respect

Tinubu defeated Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to emerge as winner of the election

He was officially sworn-in as Nigeria’s 16th president on Monday, May 29, at the Eagle Square in Abuja

Eagle Square, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, said he will treat his opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar “as important compatriots”.

Tinubu gave this assurance while giving his speech during his swearing in ceremony at the Eagle Square in Abuja, The Punch reported.

The president said his victory in the last election does not render him any more Nigerian than his opponents nor does it render them any less patriotic, The Guardian also reported.

He said:

“My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less Nigerian than me.

"I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots."

Tinubu vs Atiku and Obi

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25, 2023 election. Atiku, on the other hand, flew the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and was Obi’s former principal.

Following the 2023 election in February, Messrs. Atiku and Obi approached the court to challenge Tinubu’s victory at the 2023 poll.

To date, both men refused to congratulate Tinubu.

