FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. James Faleke, has revealed when the incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will unveil his ministers.

Faleke disclosed that the President-elect will unveil his ministers within 60 days after his inauguration on Monday, May 29, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Faleke speaks on unveiling of Tinubu's minister. Photo Credit: James Faleke. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The member of the House of Representatives; representing Ikeja Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Finance stated this during an interview with Channels Television at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Faleke said:

“Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

